$0.0806

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live APX price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.22M. The table above accurately updates our APX price in real time. The price of APX is up 0.42% since last hour, down -1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $323.59M. APX has a circulating supply of 434.59M coins and a max supply of 4.02B APX.

APX Stats

What is the market cap of APX?

The current market cap of APX is $35.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of APX?

Currently, 15.16M of APX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.11%.

What is the current price of APX?

The price of 1 APX currently costs $0.08.

How many APX are there?

The current circulating supply of APX is 434.59M. This is the total amount of APX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of APX?

APX (APX) currently ranks 887 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 35.01M

-1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#887

24H Volume

$ 1.22M

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

