APY.FinanceAPY
Live APY.Finance price updates and the latest APY.Finance news.
price
$0.0825
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live APY.Finance price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.26K. The table above accurately updates our APY price in real time. The price of APY is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.25M. APY has a circulating supply of 65.59M coins and a max supply of 100.00M APY.
APY.Finance Stats
What is the market cap of APY.Finance?
The current market cap of APY.Finance is $5.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of APY.Finance?
Currently, 306.24K of APY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of APY.Finance?
The price of 1 APY.Finance currently costs $0.08.
How many APY.Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of APY.Finance is 65.59M. This is the total amount of APY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of APY.Finance?
APY.Finance (APY) currently ranks 441 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.41M
%
#441
$ 25.26K
66,000,000
