The live Alpha Quark price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.37M. The table above accurately updates our AQT price in real time. The price of AQT is down -0.14% since last hour, down -0.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.90M. AQT has a circulating supply of 26.81M coins and a max supply of 30.00M AQT.

Alpha Quark Stats

What is the market cap of Alpha Quark?

The current market cap of Alpha Quark is $30.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alpha Quark?

Currently, 2.10M of AQT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.11%.

What is the current price of Alpha Quark?

The price of 1 Alpha Quark currently costs $1.13.

How many Alpha Quark are there?

The current circulating supply of Alpha Quark is 26.81M. This is the total amount of AQT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alpha Quark?

Alpha Quark (AQT) currently ranks 976 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.30M

-0.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#976

24H Volume

$ 2.37M

Circulating Supply

27,000,000

