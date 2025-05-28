aqtis

AQTISAQTIS

Live AQTIS price updates and the latest AQTIS news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00392

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live AQTIS price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.85K. The table above accurately updates our AQTIS price in real time. The price of AQTIS is up 50.48% since last hour, up 205.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.77M. AQTIS has a circulating supply of 2.18B coins and a max supply of 3.00B AQTIS.

AQTIS Stats

What is the market cap of AQTIS?

The current market cap of AQTIS is $8.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AQTIS?

Currently, 20.60M of AQTIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 205.43%.

What is the current price of AQTIS?

The price of 1 AQTIS currently costs $0.004.

How many AQTIS are there?

The current circulating supply of AQTIS is 2.18B. This is the total amount of AQTIS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AQTIS?

AQTIS (AQTIS) currently ranks 1542 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.57M

205.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1542

24H Volume

$ 80.85K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

latest AQTIS news