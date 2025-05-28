aqua

AquariusAQUA

Live Aquarius price updates and the latest Aquarius news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000742

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.0007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aquarius price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $127.39K. The table above accurately updates our AQUA price in real time. The price of AQUA is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $74.22M. AQUA has a circulating supply of 33.82B coins and a max supply of 99.97B AQUA.

Aquarius Stats

What is the market cap of Aquarius?

The current market cap of Aquarius is $25.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aquarius?

Currently, 171.58M of AQUA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $127.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.

What is the current price of Aquarius?

The price of 1 Aquarius currently costs $0.0007.

How many Aquarius are there?

The current circulating supply of Aquarius is 33.82B. This is the total amount of AQUA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aquarius?

Aquarius (AQUA) currently ranks 1087 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.11M

-0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1087

24H Volume

$ 127.39K

Circulating Supply

34,000,000,000

latest Aquarius news