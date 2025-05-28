AquariusAQUA
Live Aquarius price updates and the latest Aquarius news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000742
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0007
24h high
$0.0007
The live Aquarius price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $127.39K. The table above accurately updates our AQUA price in real time. The price of AQUA is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $74.22M. AQUA has a circulating supply of 33.82B coins and a max supply of 99.97B AQUA.
Aquarius Stats
What is the market cap of Aquarius?
The current market cap of Aquarius is $25.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aquarius?
Currently, 171.58M of AQUA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $127.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.
What is the current price of Aquarius?
The price of 1 Aquarius currently costs $0.0007.
How many Aquarius are there?
The current circulating supply of Aquarius is 33.82B. This is the total amount of AQUA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aquarius?
Aquarius (AQUA) currently ranks 1087 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 25.11M
-0.09 %
#1087
$ 127.39K
34,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/