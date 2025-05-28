arara

$0.000498

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0005

The live Araracoin price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $300.35K. The table above accurately updates our ARARA price in real time. The price of ARARA is up 0.04% since last hour, up 4.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.76M. ARARA has a circulating supply of 36.25B coins and a max supply of 100.00B ARARA.

Araracoin Stats

What is the market cap of Araracoin?

The current market cap of Araracoin is $18.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Araracoin?

Currently, 603.56M of ARARA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $300.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.24%.

What is the current price of Araracoin?

The price of 1 Araracoin currently costs $0.0005.

How many Araracoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Araracoin is 36.25B. This is the total amount of ARARA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Araracoin?

Araracoin (ARARA) currently ranks 1256 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.04M

4.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1256

24H Volume

$ 300.35K

Circulating Supply

36,000,000,000

