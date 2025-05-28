arbus

The live Arbus price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $713.56K. The table above accurately updates our ARBUS price in real time. The price of ARBUS is up 4.38% since last hour, up 1.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.40M. ARBUS has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ARBUS.

Arbus Stats

What is the market cap of Arbus?

The current market cap of Arbus is $8.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Arbus?

Currently, 46.33M of ARBUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $713.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.09%.

What is the current price of Arbus?

The price of 1 Arbus currently costs $0.02.

How many Arbus are there?

The current circulating supply of Arbus is 500.00M. This is the total amount of ARBUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Arbus?

Arbus (ARBUS) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.26M

1.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 713.56K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

