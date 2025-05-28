arena

The live The Arena price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $290.79K. The table above accurately updates our ARENA price in real time. The price of ARENA is down -2.83% since last hour, up 7.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $82.49M. ARENA has a circulating supply of 2.28B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ARENA.

The Arena Stats

What is the market cap of The Arena?

The current market cap of The Arena is $18.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of The Arena?

Currently, 35.25M of ARENA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $290.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.23%.

What is the current price of The Arena?

The price of 1 The Arena currently costs $0.008.

How many The Arena are there?

The current circulating supply of The Arena is 2.28B. This is the total amount of ARENA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of The Arena?

The Arena (ARENA) currently ranks 1234 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.88M

7.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1234

24H Volume

$ 290.79K

Circulating Supply

2,300,000,000

