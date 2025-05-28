Argentine Football Association Fan TokenARG
The live Argentine Football Association Fan Token price today is $0.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.16M. The table above accurately updates our ARG price in real time. The price of ARG is down -0.22% since last hour, down -1.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.36M. ARG has a circulating supply of 19.87M coins and a max supply of 20.00M ARG.
Argentine Football Association Fan Token Stats
What is the market cap of Argentine Football Association Fan Token?
The current market cap of Argentine Football Association Fan Token is $15.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Argentine Football Association Fan Token?
Currently, 1.51M of ARG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.77%.
What is the current price of Argentine Football Association Fan Token?
The price of 1 Argentine Football Association Fan Token currently costs $0.77.
How many Argentine Football Association Fan Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Argentine Football Association Fan Token is 19.87M. This is the total amount of ARG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Argentine Football Association Fan Token?
Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) currently ranks 1564 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
