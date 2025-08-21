Aria.AIARIA
The live Aria.AI price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.27M. The table above accurately updates our ARIA price in real time. The price of ARIA is down -3.43% since last hour, down -3.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $63.80M. ARIA has a circulating supply of 183.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ARIA.
Aria.AI Stats
What is the market cap of Aria.AI?
The current market cap of Aria.AI is $11.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aria.AI?
Currently, 51.28M of ARIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.43%.
What is the current price of Aria.AI?
The price of 1 Aria.AI currently costs $0.06.
How many Aria.AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Aria.AI is 183.00M. This is the total amount of ARIA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aria.AI?
Aria.AI (ARIA) currently ranks 1665 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
