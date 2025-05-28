arie

$0.00793

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

The live Arie The Sealion price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.89M. The table above accurately updates our ARIE price in real time. The price of ARIE is down -0.19% since last hour, down -19.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.93M. ARIE has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M ARIE.

Arie The Sealion Stats

What is the market cap of Arie The Sealion?

The current market cap of Arie The Sealion is $8.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Arie The Sealion?

Currently, 1.50B of ARIE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.36%.

What is the current price of Arie The Sealion?

The price of 1 Arie The Sealion currently costs $0.008.

How many Arie The Sealion are there?

The current circulating supply of Arie The Sealion is 999.97M. This is the total amount of ARIE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Arie The Sealion?

Arie The Sealion (ARIE) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.50M

-19.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 11.89M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

