$0.0133
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.03
The live AR.IO Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104.16K. The table above accurately updates our ARIO price in real time. The price of ARIO is down -41.66% since last hour, up 136.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.30M. ARIO has a circulating supply of 385.16M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ARIO.
AR.IO Network Stats
What is the market cap of AR.IO Network?
The current market cap of AR.IO Network is $5.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AR.IO Network?
Currently, 7.83M of ARIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $104.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 136.08%.
What is the current price of AR.IO Network?
The price of 1 AR.IO Network currently costs $0.01.
How many AR.IO Network are there?
The current circulating supply of AR.IO Network is 385.16M. This is the total amount of ARIO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AR.IO Network?
AR.IO Network (ARIO) currently ranks 1612 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.80M
136.08 %
#1612
$ 104.16K
390,000,000
