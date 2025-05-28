arix

The live Arix price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $74.28K. The table above accurately updates our ARIX price in real time. The price of ARIX is up 0.14% since last hour, up 0.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.64M. ARIX has a circulating supply of 9.92M coins and a max supply of 102.50M ARIX.

Arix Stats

What is the market cap of Arix?

The current market cap of Arix is $9.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Arix?

Currently, 4.64M of ARIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $74.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.14%.

What is the current price of Arix?

The price of 1 Arix currently costs $0.02.

How many Arix are there?

The current circulating supply of Arix is 9.92M. This is the total amount of ARIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Arix?

Arix (ARIX) currently ranks 1457 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.78M

0.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1457

24H Volume

$ 74.28K

Circulating Supply

9,900,000

