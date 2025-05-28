army

The live XRP ARMY price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $361.00K. The table above accurately updates our ARMY price in real time. The price of ARMY is down -12.79% since last hour, down -19.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.43M. ARMY has a circulating supply of 589.00M coins and a max supply of 589.00M ARMY.

XRP ARMY Stats

What is the market cap of XRP ARMY?

The current market cap of XRP ARMY is $14.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XRP ARMY?

Currently, 14.73M of ARMY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $361.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.39%.

What is the current price of XRP ARMY?

The price of 1 XRP ARMY currently costs $0.02.

How many XRP ARMY are there?

The current circulating supply of XRP ARMY is 589.00M. This is the total amount of ARMY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XRP ARMY?

XRP ARMY (ARMY) currently ranks 1384 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.43M

-19.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1384

24H Volume

$ 361.00K

Circulating Supply

590,000,000

