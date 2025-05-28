arok

$0.00966

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live AROK.VC price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $599.14K. The table above accurately updates our AROK price in real time. The price of AROK is down -1.97% since last hour, up 4.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.66M. AROK has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M AROK.

AROK.VC Stats

What is the market cap of AROK.VC?

The current market cap of AROK.VC is $10.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AROK.VC?

Currently, 62.02M of AROK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $599.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.84%.

What is the current price of AROK.VC?

The price of 1 AROK.VC currently costs $0.01.

How many AROK.VC are there?

The current circulating supply of AROK.VC is 999.99M. This is the total amount of AROK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AROK.VC?

AROK.VC (AROK) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.10M

4.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 599.14K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

