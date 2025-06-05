asbnb

The live Aster Staked BNB price today is $662.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $55.33K. The table above accurately updates our ASBNB price in real time. The price of ASBNB is down -0.92% since last hour, down -5.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $161.56M. ASBNB has a circulating supply of 241.53K coins and a max supply of 243.88K ASBNB.

Aster Staked BNB Stats

What is the market cap of Aster Staked BNB?

The current market cap of Aster Staked BNB is $160.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aster Staked BNB?

Currently, 83.52 of ASBNB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $55.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.78%.

What is the current price of Aster Staked BNB?

The price of 1 Aster Staked BNB currently costs $662.46.

How many Aster Staked BNB are there?

The current circulating supply of Aster Staked BNB is 241.53K. This is the total amount of ASBNB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aster Staked BNB?

Aster Staked BNB (ASBNB) currently ranks 337 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 160.01M

-5.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#337

24H Volume

$ 55.33K

Circulating Supply

240,000

