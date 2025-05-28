asf

Asymmetry FinanceASF

Live Asymmetry Finance price updates and the latest Asymmetry Finance news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.23

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.14

24h high

$2.66

VS
USD
BTC

The live Asymmetry Finance price today is $2.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $681.81K. The table above accurately updates our ASF price in real time. The price of ASF is down -4.64% since last hour, down -15.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $113.73M. ASF has a circulating supply of 10.48M coins and a max supply of 51.00M ASF.

Asymmetry Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Asymmetry Finance?

The current market cap of Asymmetry Finance is $23.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Asymmetry Finance?

Currently, 305.74K of ASF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $681.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.45%.

What is the current price of Asymmetry Finance?

The price of 1 Asymmetry Finance currently costs $2.23.

How many Asymmetry Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Asymmetry Finance is 10.48M. This is the total amount of ASF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Asymmetry Finance?

Asymmetry Finance (ASF) currently ranks 1114 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.77M

-15.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1114

24H Volume

$ 681.81K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

latest Asymmetry Finance news