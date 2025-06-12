ask

$0.00809

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live GoAsk price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $108.86K. The table above accurately updates our ASK price in real time. The price of ASK is up 12.05% since last hour, up 26.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.09M. ASK has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ASK.

GoAsk Stats

What is the market cap of GoAsk?

The current market cap of GoAsk is $8.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GoAsk?

Currently, 13.46M of ASK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $108.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.17%.

What is the current price of GoAsk?

The price of 1 GoAsk currently costs $0.008.

How many GoAsk are there?

The current circulating supply of GoAsk is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ASK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GoAsk?

GoAsk (ASK) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.08M

26.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 108.86K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

