$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aave USDC (Sonic) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $651.23K. The table above accurately updates our ASONUSDC price in real time. The price of ASONUSDC is up 0.02% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $276.02M. ASONUSDC has a circulating supply of 276.10M coins and a max supply of 276.10M ASONUSDC.

Aave USDC (Sonic) Stats

What is the market cap of Aave USDC (Sonic)?

The current market cap of Aave USDC (Sonic) is $276.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aave USDC (Sonic)?

Currently, 651.43K of ASONUSDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $651.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Aave USDC (Sonic)?

The price of 1 Aave USDC (Sonic) currently costs $1.00.

How many Aave USDC (Sonic) are there?

The current circulating supply of Aave USDC (Sonic) is 276.10M. This is the total amount of ASONUSDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aave USDC (Sonic)?

Aave USDC (Sonic) (ASONUSDC) currently ranks 257 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 276.05M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#257

24H Volume

$ 651.23K

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

