The live Aspecta price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34.55M. The table above accurately updates our ASP price in real time. The price of ASP is down -23.22% since last hour, down -38.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $356.90M. ASP has a circulating supply of 230.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ASP.
Aspecta Stats
What is the market cap of Aspecta?
The current market cap of Aspecta is $82.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aspecta?
Currently, 96.82M of ASP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $34.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -38.72%.
What is the current price of Aspecta?
The price of 1 Aspecta currently costs $0.36.
How many Aspecta are there?
The current circulating supply of Aspecta is 230.00M. This is the total amount of ASP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aspecta?
Aspecta (ASP) currently ranks 579 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 82.46M
-38.72 %
#579
$ 34.55M
230,000,000
