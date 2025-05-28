assai

ASSAIASSAI

Live ASSAI price updates and the latest ASSAI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00986

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ASSAI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.50M. The table above accurately updates our ASSAI price in real time. The price of ASSAI is up 0.20% since last hour, down -5.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.86M. ASSAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ASSAI.

ASSAI Stats

What is the market cap of ASSAI?

The current market cap of ASSAI is $9.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ASSAI?

Currently, 355.16M of ASSAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.88%.

What is the current price of ASSAI?

The price of 1 ASSAI currently costs $0.01.

How many ASSAI are there?

The current circulating supply of ASSAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ASSAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ASSAI?

ASSAI (ASSAI) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.86M

-5.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 3.50M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest ASSAI news