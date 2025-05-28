Altered State MachineASTO
Live Altered State Machine price updates and the latest Altered State Machine news.
$0.0102
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live Altered State Machine price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.13M. The table above accurately updates our ASTO price in real time. The price of ASTO is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.25M. ASTO has a circulating supply of 821.19M coins and a max supply of 2.38B ASTO.
Altered State Machine Stats
What is the market cap of Altered State Machine?
The current market cap of Altered State Machine is $8.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Altered State Machine?
Currently, 110.88M of ASTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.89%.
What is the current price of Altered State Machine?
The price of 1 Altered State Machine currently costs $0.01.
How many Altered State Machine are there?
The current circulating supply of Altered State Machine is 821.19M. This is the total amount of ASTO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Altered State Machine?
Altered State Machine (ASTO) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.35M
-0.89 %
#1728
$ 1.13M
820,000,000
