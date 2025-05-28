Astar Network is a smart contract hub leveraged by decentralized apps (dApps) in the Web 3.0 ecosystem, with support for both EVM and WASM virtual machines. Astar is a scalable platform used by dApp developers to lower costs and improve interoperability, including via the use of Layer 2 features such as Plasma and zero-knowledge rollups. Astar also features cross-chain interoperability underpinned by Polkadot. Founded in 2019 by Sota Watanabe (then called Plasm), Astar is maintained by Stake Technologies and has now become a leading Polkadot parachain by various measures. The project's native token, ASTR, is a utility token used for various purposes including network fees, staking, and dApp staking.