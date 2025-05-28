asym

$0.00755

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ASYM price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $458.35K. The table above accurately updates our ASYM price in real time. The price of ASYM is down -14.41% since last hour, down -9.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.54M. ASYM has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M ASYM.

ASYM Stats

What is the market cap of ASYM?

The current market cap of ASYM is $8.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ASYM?

Currently, 60.75M of ASYM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $458.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.08%.

What is the current price of ASYM?

The price of 1 ASYM currently costs $0.008.

How many ASYM are there?

The current circulating supply of ASYM is 999.98M. This is the total amount of ASYM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ASYM?

ASYM (ASYM) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.53M

-9.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 458.35K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

