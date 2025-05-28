ata

$0.0504

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Automata price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.98M. The table above accurately updates our ATA price in real time. The price of ATA is down -1.02% since last hour, up 0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.35M. ATA has a circulating supply of 587.79M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ATA.

Automata Stats

What is the market cap of Automata?

The current market cap of Automata is $29.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Automata?

Currently, 78.99M of ATA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.07%.

What is the current price of Automata?

The price of 1 Automata currently costs $0.05.

How many Automata are there?

The current circulating supply of Automata is 587.79M. This is the total amount of ATA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Automata?

Automata (ATA) currently ranks 991 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.64M

0.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#991

24H Volume

$ 3.98M

Circulating Supply

590,000,000

