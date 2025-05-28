atlas

Star AtlasATLAS

Live Star Atlas price updates and the latest Star Atlas news.

price

$0.00124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Star Atlas price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.01M. The table above accurately updates our ATLAS price in real time. The price of ATLAS is up 1.05% since last hour, down -2.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.58M. ATLAS has a circulating supply of 19.36B coins and a max supply of 36.00B ATLAS.

about Star Atlas

What is Star Atlas?

Star Atlas is a virtual gaming MMORG built on the Solana blockchain. The game is a space exploration epic set in the year 2620 in a colonized galactic universe, with players joining one of three factions vying for power in an intergalactic conflict. Players can earn in-game currency and other assets (in the form of NFTs native to the Solana ecosystem) based on in-game play.

History of Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas was founded by Michael Wagner, Deb Lucas, and Pablo Quiroga, with Wagner serving as CEO. The game is based on a dual-token economy, with ATLAS as the utility token and POLIS as the governance token. Players use ATLAS tokens as in-game currency to purchase assets and NFTs, while POLIS token holders gain voting rights on game rules and jurisdictional ownership over entire regions in space cities.

Founders of Star Atlas

Star Atlas was founded by CEO Michael Wagner, COO Pablo Quiroga, CPO Danny Floyd, and CTO Jacob Floyd. Wagner previously worked at a VC fund and Multichain Ventures, while Quiroga founded a supplement startup and worked in biotechnology before co-founding Star Atlas.

What Makes Star Atlas Unique?

Star Atlas aims to deliver an immersive metaverse gaming experience that combines cinema-quality visuals with the ability to earn virtual assets that can be exchanged for real-life currency. The game encompasses several genres and offers a wide range of gameplay possibilities, including earning through staking, battling other players for virtual assets, exploring the virtual world, and forming alliances. The game also features an NFT marketplace and an NFT release schedule for distributing and trading in-game assets.

How Is the Star Atlas Network Secured?

Star Atlas is built on the Solana blockchain, which was chosen for its fast transaction times and low transaction fees. Solana is a layer one blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with partial Byzantine Fault Tolerance. It has 1500 nodes operating worldwide that can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at their peak, offering impressive performance and security for the Star Atlas network.

Star Atlas Stats

What is the market cap of Star Atlas?

The current market cap of Star Atlas is $23.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Star Atlas?

Currently, 812.65M of ATLAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.90%.

What is the current price of Star Atlas?

The price of 1 Star Atlas currently costs $0.001.

How many Star Atlas are there?

The current circulating supply of Star Atlas is 19.36B. This is the total amount of ATLAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Star Atlas?

Star Atlas (ATLAS) currently ranks 1111 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.97M

-2.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1111

24H Volume

$ 1.01M

Circulating Supply

19,000,000,000

