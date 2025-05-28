History of Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas was founded by Michael Wagner, Deb Lucas, and Pablo Quiroga, with Wagner serving as CEO. The game is based on a dual-token economy, with ATLAS as the utility token and POLIS as the governance token. Players use ATLAS tokens as in-game currency to purchase assets and NFTs, while POLIS token holders gain voting rights on game rules and jurisdictional ownership over entire regions in space cities.

Founders of Star Atlas

Star Atlas was founded by CEO Michael Wagner, COO Pablo Quiroga, CPO Danny Floyd, and CTO Jacob Floyd. Wagner previously worked at a VC fund and Multichain Ventures, while Quiroga founded a supplement startup and worked in biotechnology before co-founding Star Atlas.

What Makes Star Atlas Unique?

Star Atlas aims to deliver an immersive metaverse gaming experience that combines cinema-quality visuals with the ability to earn virtual assets that can be exchanged for real-life currency. The game encompasses several genres and offers a wide range of gameplay possibilities, including earning through staking, battling other players for virtual assets, exploring the virtual world, and forming alliances. The game also features an NFT marketplace and an NFT release schedule for distributing and trading in-game assets.

How Is the Star Atlas Network Secured?

Star Atlas is built on the Solana blockchain, which was chosen for its fast transaction times and low transaction fees. Solana is a layer one blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with partial Byzantine Fault Tolerance. It has 1500 nodes operating worldwide that can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at their peak, offering impressive performance and security for the Star Atlas network.