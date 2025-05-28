atr

ArtradeATR

Live Artrade price updates and the latest Artrade news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0179

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Artrade price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.02M. The table above accurately updates our ATR price in real time. The price of ATR is up 0.22% since last hour, up 0.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.64M. ATR has a circulating supply of 1.26B coins and a max supply of 1.26B ATR.

Artrade Stats

What is the market cap of Artrade?

The current market cap of Artrade is $22.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Artrade?

Currently, 57.15M of ATR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.18%.

What is the current price of Artrade?

The price of 1 Artrade currently costs $0.02.

How many Artrade are there?

The current circulating supply of Artrade is 1.26B. This is the total amount of ATR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Artrade?

Artrade (ATR) currently ranks 1143 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.58M

0.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#1143

24H Volume

$ 1.02M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

latest Artrade news