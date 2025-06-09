attn

$0.0212

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Attention price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.51K. The table above accurately updates our ATTN price in real time. The price of ATTN is up 0.26% since last hour, up 31.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.16M. ATTN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ATTN.

Attention Stats

What is the market cap of Attention?

The current market cap of Attention is $21.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Attention?

Currently, 2.58M of ATTN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.98%.

What is the current price of Attention?

The price of 1 Attention currently costs $0.02.

How many Attention are there?

The current circulating supply of Attention is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ATTN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Attention?

Attention (ATTN) currently ranks 1162 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.14M

31.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1162

24H Volume

$ 54.51K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

