audio

AudiusAUDIO

Live Audius price updates and the latest Audius news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0763

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Audius price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.92M. The table above accurately updates our AUDIO price in real time. The price of AUDIO is up 1.20% since last hour, up 0.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.35M. AUDIO has a circulating supply of 1.33B coins and a max supply of 1.33B AUDIO.

about Audius

What is Audius?

Audius is a fully decentralized music streaming protocol built with public blockchain infrastructure and other decentralized technologies. Audius allows artists to distribute to and get paid directly from their fans, and is comprised of the following components: An efficient token economy powered by the Audius platform token ($AUDIO), 3rd-party stablecoins, and artist tokens A decentralized storage solution and ledger for sharing audio and metadata A unique track encryption scheme paired with a programmable mechanism to unlock user-specific proxy re-encryption keys for content A discovery protocol for users to efficiently query metadata A decentralized governance protocol, whereby artists, node operators, and fans are individually and collectively enfranchised in decision making about protocol changes and upgrades

Founders of Audius

Audius was founded in 2018 by Roneil Rumburg and Forrest Browning, both Stanford University alumni.

Unique Features of Audius

The platform's unique features include free publishing of content by artists, future artist tokens for monetization, and reward schemes for popular artists.

AUDIO Token Supply and Use Cases

The total supply of AUDIO tokens is 1 billion, with a current circulating supply of 411 million. The token is designed for securing the network, unlocking access to features, and acting as a governance token.

Network Security and Solana Integration

The Audius network is secured by Solana, a layer one blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with partial Byzantine fault tolerance. Solana has over 200 nodes operating worldwide and can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at its peak.

Audius Stats

What is the market cap of Audius?

The current market cap of Audius is $101.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Audius?

Currently, 103.79M of AUDIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.70%.

What is the current price of Audius?

The price of 1 Audius currently costs $0.08.

How many Audius are there?

The current circulating supply of Audius is 1.33B. This is the total amount of AUDIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Audius?

Audius (AUDIO) currently ranks 498 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 101.35M

0.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#498

24H Volume

$ 7.92M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

latest Audius news