Founders of Audius

Audius was founded in 2018 by Roneil Rumburg and Forrest Browning, both Stanford University alumni.

Unique Features of Audius

The platform's unique features include free publishing of content by artists, future artist tokens for monetization, and reward schemes for popular artists.

AUDIO Token Supply and Use Cases

The total supply of AUDIO tokens is 1 billion, with a current circulating supply of 411 million. The token is designed for securing the network, unlocking access to features, and acting as a governance token.

Network Security and Solana Integration

The Audius network is secured by Solana, a layer one blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with partial Byzantine fault tolerance. Solana has over 200 nodes operating worldwide and can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at its peak.