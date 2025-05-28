AudiusAUDIO
Live Audius price updates and the latest Audius news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0763
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.08
The live Audius price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.92M. The table above accurately updates our AUDIO price in real time. The price of AUDIO is up 1.20% since last hour, up 0.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.35M. AUDIO has a circulating supply of 1.33B coins and a max supply of 1.33B AUDIO.
about Audius
What is Audius?
Founders of Audius
Audius was founded in 2018 by Roneil Rumburg and Forrest Browning, both Stanford University alumni.
Unique Features of Audius
The platform's unique features include free publishing of content by artists, future artist tokens for monetization, and reward schemes for popular artists.
AUDIO Token Supply and Use Cases
The total supply of AUDIO tokens is 1 billion, with a current circulating supply of 411 million. The token is designed for securing the network, unlocking access to features, and acting as a governance token.
Network Security and Solana Integration
The Audius network is secured by Solana, a layer one blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with partial Byzantine fault tolerance. Solana has over 200 nodes operating worldwide and can process up to 50,000 transactions per second at its peak.
Audius Stats
What is the market cap of Audius?
The current market cap of Audius is $101.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Audius?
Currently, 103.79M of AUDIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.70%.
What is the current price of Audius?
The price of 1 Audius currently costs $0.08.
How many Audius are there?
The current circulating supply of Audius is 1.33B. This is the total amount of AUDIO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Audius?
Audius (AUDIO) currently ranks 498 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 101.35M
0.70 %
#498
$ 7.92M
1,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/