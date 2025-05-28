Corporate Audit AIAUDIT
Live Corporate Audit AI price updates and the latest Corporate Audit AI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0109
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Corporate Audit AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.53M. The table above accurately updates our AUDIT price in real time. The price of AUDIT is up 34.58% since last hour, up 53.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.90M. AUDIT has a circulating supply of 999.89M coins and a max supply of 999.89M AUDIT.
Corporate Audit AI Stats
What is the market cap of Corporate Audit AI?
The current market cap of Corporate Audit AI is $11.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Corporate Audit AI?
Currently, 782.47M of AUDIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 53.46%.
What is the current price of Corporate Audit AI?
The price of 1 Corporate Audit AI currently costs $0.01.
How many Corporate Audit AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Corporate Audit AI is 999.89M. This is the total amount of AUDIT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Corporate Audit AI?
Corporate Audit AI (AUDIT) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.47M
53.46 %
#1728
$ 8.53M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/