Live AUKI price updates and the latest AUKI news.

price

$0.0207

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live AUKI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.02K. The table above accurately updates our AUKI price in real time. The price of AUKI is down -2.27% since last hour, down -0.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $206.46M. AUKI has a circulating supply of 1.99B coins and a max supply of 10.00B AUKI.

AUKI Stats

What is the market cap of AUKI?

The current market cap of AUKI is $41.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AUKI?

Currently, 3.54M of AUKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.58%.

What is the current price of AUKI?

The price of 1 AUKI currently costs $0.02.

How many AUKI are there?

The current circulating supply of AUKI is 1.99B. This is the total amount of AUKI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AUKI?

AUKI (AUKI) currently ranks 807 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.01M

-0.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#807

24H Volume

$ 73.02K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

latest AUKI news