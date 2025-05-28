Aura Finance is a yield aggregator protocol built on top of Balancer to simplify LP rewards and direct incentives to willing market participants. The protocol maintains a synergistic relationship with Balancer to maximize LP value. Aura further offers bribe services to protocols seeking to utilize Aura's control of veBAL to direct liquidity to desired pools.
The live Aura Finance price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $236.03K. The table above accurately updates our AURA price in real time. The price of AURA is down -0.14% since last hour, down -3.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $66.22M. AURA has a circulating supply of 39.25M coins and a max supply of 66.87M AURA.
about Aura Finance
What is Aura Finance?
Aura Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Aura Finance?
The current market cap of Aura Finance is $38.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aura Finance?
Currently, 238.37K of AURA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $236.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.88%.
What is the current price of Aura Finance?
The price of 1 Aura Finance currently costs $0.99.
How many Aura Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Aura Finance is 39.25M. This is the total amount of AURA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aura Finance?
Aura Finance (AURA) currently ranks 547 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
