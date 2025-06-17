aurabal

Aura BALAURABAL

Live Aura BAL price updates and the latest Aura BAL news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$4.05

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.95

24h high

$4.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aura BAL price today is $4.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.43K. The table above accurately updates our AURABAL price in real time. The price of AURABAL is down -0.32% since last hour, down -1.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.86M. AURABAL has a circulating supply of 3.67M coins and a max supply of 3.67M AURABAL.

Aura BAL Stats

What is the market cap of Aura BAL?

The current market cap of Aura BAL is $14.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aura BAL?

Currently, 16.40K of AURABAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.97%.

What is the current price of Aura BAL?

The price of 1 Aura BAL currently costs $4.05.

How many Aura BAL are there?

The current circulating supply of Aura BAL is 3.67M. This is the total amount of AURABAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aura BAL?

Aura BAL (AURABAL) currently ranks 1316 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.83M

-1.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1316

24H Volume

$ 66.43K

Circulating Supply

3,700,000

latest Aura BAL news