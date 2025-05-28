aurora

AuroraAURORA

Live Aurora price updates and the latest Aurora news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0937

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aurora price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $967.17K. The table above accurately updates our AURORA price in real time. The price of AURORA is up 1.14% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $93.64M. AURORA has a circulating supply of 606.24M coins and a max supply of 999.87M AURORA.

Aurora Stats

What is the market cap of Aurora?

The current market cap of Aurora is $56.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aurora?

Currently, 10.33M of AURORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $967.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of Aurora?

The price of 1 Aurora currently costs $0.09.

How many Aurora are there?

The current circulating supply of Aurora is 606.24M. This is the total amount of AURORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aurora?

Aurora (AURORA) currently ranks 689 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 56.55M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#689

24H Volume

$ 967.17K

Circulating Supply

610,000,000

latest Aurora news