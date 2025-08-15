auto

AutoAUTO

Live Auto price updates and the latest Auto news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$21.35

$0

(0%)

24h low

$18.95

24h high

$22.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live Auto price today is $21.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our AUTO price in real time. The price of AUTO is down -3.44% since last hour, up 6.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.72M. AUTO has a circulating supply of 76.50K coins and a max supply of 80.64K AUTO.

Auto Stats

What is the market cap of Auto?

The current market cap of Auto is $1.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Auto?

Currently, of AUTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.67%.

What is the current price of Auto?

The price of 1 Auto currently costs $21.35.

How many Auto are there?

The current circulating supply of Auto is 76.50K. This is the total amount of AUTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Auto?

Auto (AUTO) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.70M

6.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

77,000

latest Auto news