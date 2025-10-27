Autonomous Virtual BeingsAVB
The live Autonomous Virtual Beings price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.03M. The table above accurately updates our AVB price in real time. The price of AVB is up 27.49% since last hour, up 600.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.00M. AVB has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M AVB.
Autonomous Virtual Beings Stats
What is the market cap of Autonomous Virtual Beings?
The current market cap of Autonomous Virtual Beings is $13.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Autonomous Virtual Beings?
Currently, 617.40M of AVB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 600.30%.
What is the current price of Autonomous Virtual Beings?
The price of 1 Autonomous Virtual Beings currently costs $0.01.
How many Autonomous Virtual Beings are there?
The current circulating supply of Autonomous Virtual Beings is 999.93M. This is the total amount of AVB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Autonomous Virtual Beings?
Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) currently ranks 1570 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
