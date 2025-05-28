Avocado DAO is an organized group that focuses on investing in NFT assets within games and emergent metaverses, NFT platforms, and P2E games with economic potential and traction. The DAO profits are shared with the holders of the Avocado Guild (AVG) token. The goal is to maximize the utility of all NFT assets owned by Avocado DAO. Besides investing in NFT assets, the DAO is also focused on the growth of the virtual gamer community by education and producing content. Avocado DAO has the motive to facilitate the exposure of more people to blockchain technologies and help them financially capitalize on opportunities with different metaverses. Hence, the DAO also focuses on education and rewards guild members and AVG token holders both with profits for their contribution to the DAO. The DAO generates value from appreciation of its NFT assets, partnership incentives, and treasury management.