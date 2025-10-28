AviatorAVI
Live Aviator price updates and the latest Aviator news.
price
$0.00104
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.001
The live Aviator price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.80K. The table above accurately updates our AVI price in real time. The price of AVI is up 6.44% since last hour, up 30.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.58M. AVI has a circulating supply of 6.85B coins and a max supply of 9.24B AVI.
Aviator Stats
What is the market cap of Aviator?
The current market cap of Aviator is $7.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aviator?
Currently, 144.57M of AVI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $149.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.35%.
What is the current price of Aviator?
The price of 1 Aviator currently costs $0.001.
How many Aviator are there?
The current circulating supply of Aviator is 6.85B. This is the total amount of AVI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aviator?
Aviator (AVI) currently ranks 1998 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.68M
30.35 %
#1998
$ 149.80K
6,900,000,000
