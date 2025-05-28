avl

The live Avalon price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.79M. The table above accurately updates our AVL price in real time. The price of AVL is up 0.55% since last hour, down -4.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $236.21M. AVL has a circulating supply of 182.25M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AVL.

Avalon Stats

What is the market cap of Avalon?

The current market cap of Avalon is $43.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avalon?

Currently, 83.80M of AVL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.55%.

What is the current price of Avalon?

The price of 1 Avalon currently costs $0.24.

How many Avalon are there?

The current circulating supply of Avalon is 182.25M. This is the total amount of AVL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avalon?

Avalon (AVL) currently ranks 791 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.04M

-4.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#791

24H Volume

$ 19.79M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

