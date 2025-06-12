Agent Virtual MachineAVM
Live Agent Virtual Machine price updates and the latest Agent Virtual Machine news.
price
sponsored by
$0.153
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.15
24h high
$0.21
The live Agent Virtual Machine price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $891.76K. The table above accurately updates our AVM price in real time. The price of AVM is down -3.59% since last hour, down -15.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.30M. AVM has a circulating supply of 50.11M coins and a max supply of 100.00M AVM.
Agent Virtual Machine Stats
What is the market cap of Agent Virtual Machine?
The current market cap of Agent Virtual Machine is $7.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Agent Virtual Machine?
Currently, 5.83M of AVM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $891.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.64%.
What is the current price of Agent Virtual Machine?
The price of 1 Agent Virtual Machine currently costs $0.15.
How many Agent Virtual Machine are there?
The current circulating supply of Agent Virtual Machine is 50.11M. This is the total amount of AVM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Agent Virtual Machine?
Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.70M
-15.64 %
#1735
$ 891.76K
50,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.
Research
Uniswap confronts structural headwinds as Ethereum's dominance in DEX volume erodes while Solana emerges as the leading ecosystem. Despite massive historical volume, UNI token holders receive no revenue distribution after four years of operation, while multi-chain expansion efforts consistently underperform due to subsidized local competitors. Recent initiatives including Unichain L2 and V4 protocol upgrades have failed to generate meaningful organic adoption despite substantial incentive programs, highlighting the challenge of competing in increasingly fragmented markets without sustainable value accrual mechanisms.
/