$0.153

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.21

VS
USD
BTC

The live Agent Virtual Machine price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $891.76K. The table above accurately updates our AVM price in real time. The price of AVM is down -3.59% since last hour, down -15.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.30M. AVM has a circulating supply of 50.11M coins and a max supply of 100.00M AVM.

Agent Virtual Machine Stats

What is the market cap of Agent Virtual Machine?

The current market cap of Agent Virtual Machine is $7.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Agent Virtual Machine?

Currently, 5.83M of AVM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $891.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.64%.

What is the current price of Agent Virtual Machine?

The price of 1 Agent Virtual Machine currently costs $0.15.

How many Agent Virtual Machine are there?

The current circulating supply of Agent Virtual Machine is 50.11M. This is the total amount of AVM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Agent Virtual Machine?

Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.70M

-15.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 891.76K

Circulating Supply

50,000,000

