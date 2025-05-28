avrk

Avarik SagaAVRK

Live Avarik Saga price updates and the latest Avarik Saga news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0882

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live Avarik Saga price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $842.45K. The table above accurately updates our AVRK price in real time. The price of AVRK is down -32.76% since last hour, down -28.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.10M. AVRK has a circulating supply of 94.19M coins and a max supply of 500.00M AVRK.

Avarik Saga Stats

What is the market cap of Avarik Saga?

The current market cap of Avarik Saga is $13.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avarik Saga?

Currently, 9.55M of AVRK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $842.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -28.05%.

What is the current price of Avarik Saga?

The price of 1 Avarik Saga currently costs $0.09.

How many Avarik Saga are there?

The current circulating supply of Avarik Saga is 94.19M. This is the total amount of AVRK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avarik Saga?

Avarik Saga (AVRK) currently ranks 1616 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.23M

-28.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1616

24H Volume

$ 842.45K

Circulating Supply

94,000,000

latest Avarik Saga news