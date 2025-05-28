avt

$1.69

24h low

$1.66

24h high

$1.71

The live Aventus price today is $1.69 with a 24-hour trading volume of $294.75K. The table above accurately updates our AVT price in real time. The price of AVT is down -0.13% since last hour, up 0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.91M. AVT has a circulating supply of 9.62M coins and a max supply of 10.60M AVT.

Aventus Stats

What is the market cap of Aventus?

The current market cap of Aventus is $16.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aventus?

Currently, 174.41K of AVT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $294.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.33%.

What is the current price of Aventus?

The price of 1 Aventus currently costs $1.69.

How many Aventus are there?

The current circulating supply of Aventus is 9.62M. This is the total amount of AVT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aventus?

Aventus (AVT) currently ranks 1308 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.31M

0.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#1308

24H Volume

$ 294.75K

Circulating Supply

9,600,000

