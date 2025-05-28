avtm

$0.00409

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live Aventis Metaverse price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $108.30K. The table above accurately updates our AVTM price in real time. The price of AVTM is down -6.51% since last hour, down -17.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.09M. AVTM has a circulating supply of 905.91M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AVTM.

Aventis Metaverse Stats

What is the market cap of Aventis Metaverse?

The current market cap of Aventis Metaverse is $3.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aventis Metaverse?

Currently, 26.45M of AVTM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $108.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.91%.

What is the current price of Aventis Metaverse?

The price of 1 Aventis Metaverse currently costs $0.004.

How many Aventis Metaverse are there?

The current circulating supply of Aventis Metaverse is 905.91M. This is the total amount of AVTM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aventis Metaverse?

Aventis Metaverse (AVTM) currently ranks 1663 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 3.71M

-17.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1663

24H Volume

$ 108.30K

Circulating Supply

910,000,000

