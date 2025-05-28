avusd

The live Avant USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $220.85K. The table above accurately updates our AVUSD price in real time. The price of AVUSD is down -0.05% since last hour, down -0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $62.14M. AVUSD has a circulating supply of 62.24M coins and a max supply of 62.24M AVUSD.

What is the market cap of Avant USD?

The current market cap of Avant USD is $62.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avant USD?

Currently, 221.20K of AVUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $220.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.07%.

What is the current price of Avant USD?

The price of 1 Avant USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Avant USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Avant USD is 62.24M. This is the total amount of AVUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avant USD?

Avant USD (AVUSD) currently ranks 654 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

