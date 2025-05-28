AWE NetworkAWE
Live AWE Network price updates and the latest AWE Network news.
price
$0.0618
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.06
The live AWE Network price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.48M. The table above accurately updates our AWE price in real time. The price of AWE is down -0.14% since last hour, down -4.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.56M. AWE has a circulating supply of 1.94B coins and a max supply of 2.00B AWE.
AWE Network Stats
What is the market cap of AWE Network?
The current market cap of AWE Network is $130.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AWE Network?
Currently, 72.59M of AWE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.08%.
What is the current price of AWE Network?
The price of 1 AWE Network currently costs $0.06.
How many AWE Network are there?
The current circulating supply of AWE Network is 1.94B. This is the total amount of AWE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AWE Network?
AWE Network (AWE) currently ranks 402 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 130.30M
-4.08 %
#402
$ 4.48M
1,900,000,000
