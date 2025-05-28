Axe CapAXE
Live Axe Cap price updates and the latest Axe Cap news.
price
$4.85
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.92
24h high
$5.75
The live Axe Cap price today is $4.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $358.48K. The table above accurately updates our AXE price in real time. The price of AXE is down -7.12% since last hour, up 40.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.85M. AXE has a circulating supply of 1.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00M AXE.
Axe Cap Stats
What is the market cap of Axe Cap?
The current market cap of Axe Cap is $5.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Axe Cap?
Currently, 73.91K of AXE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $358.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 40.75%.
What is the current price of Axe Cap?
The price of 1 Axe Cap currently costs $4.85.
How many Axe Cap are there?
The current circulating supply of Axe Cap is 1.00M. This is the total amount of AXE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Axe Cap?
Axe Cap (AXE) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.26M
40.75 %
#1722
$ 358.48K
1,000,000
