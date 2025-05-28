axgt

AxonDAO Governance TokenAXGT

Live AxonDAO Governance Token price updates and the latest AxonDAO Governance Token news.

price

$0.0973

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.1

The live AxonDAO Governance Token price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $295.70K. The table above accurately updates our AXGT price in real time. The price of AXGT is up 1.56% since last hour, up 6.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $97.29M. AXGT has a circulating supply of 441.45M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AXGT.

AxonDAO Governance Token Stats

What is the market cap of AxonDAO Governance Token?

The current market cap of AxonDAO Governance Token is $43.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AxonDAO Governance Token?

Currently, 3.04M of AXGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $295.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.20%.

What is the current price of AxonDAO Governance Token?

The price of 1 AxonDAO Governance Token currently costs $0.1.

How many AxonDAO Governance Token are there?

The current circulating supply of AxonDAO Governance Token is 441.45M. This is the total amount of AXGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AxonDAO Governance Token?

AxonDAO Governance Token (AXGT) currently ranks 792 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.00M

6.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#792

24H Volume

$ 295.70K

Circulating Supply

440,000,000

