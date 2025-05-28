axl

$0.347

24h low

$0.34

24h high

$0.35

The live Axelar price today is $0.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.65M. The table above accurately updates our AXL price in real time. The price of AXL is down -0.19% since last hour, up 0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $414.78M. AXL has a circulating supply of 943.75M coins and a max supply of 1.20B AXL.

Axelar Stats

What is the market cap of Axelar?

The current market cap of Axelar is $327.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Axelar?

Currently, 36.51M of AXL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.60%.

What is the current price of Axelar?

The price of 1 Axelar currently costs $0.35.

How many Axelar are there?

The current circulating supply of Axelar is 943.75M. This is the total amount of AXL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Axelar?

Axelar (AXL) currently ranks 230 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 327.08M

0.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#230

24H Volume

$ 12.65M

Circulating Supply

940,000,000

