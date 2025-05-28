axr

Axelrod by VirtualsAXR

Live Axelrod by Virtuals price updates and the latest Axelrod by Virtuals news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0263

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Axelrod by Virtuals price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $474.11K. The table above accurately updates our AXR price in real time. The price of AXR is up 0.37% since last hour, up 24.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.25M. AXR has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AXR.

Axelrod by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Axelrod by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Axelrod by Virtuals is $13.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Axelrod by Virtuals?

Currently, 18.06M of AXR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $474.11K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.48%.

What is the current price of Axelrod by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Axelrod by Virtuals currently costs $0.03.

How many Axelrod by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Axelrod by Virtuals is 500.00M. This is the total amount of AXR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Axelrod by Virtuals?

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) currently ranks 1413 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.13M

24.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1413

24H Volume

$ 474.11K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

latest Axelrod by Virtuals news