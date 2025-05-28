Axie InfinityAXS
price
$2.89
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.78
24h high
$2.96
The live Axie Infinity price today is $2.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26.46M. The table above accurately updates our AXS price in real time. The price of AXS is up 0.12% since last hour, up 0.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $780.30M. AXS has a circulating supply of 161.51M coins and a max supply of 270.00M AXS.
about Axie Infinity
What is Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) Overview
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game inspired by popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Players collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with various attributes and strengths. The Axie Infinity ecosystem has its own governance token, Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which allows holders to participate in key governance votes.
Axie Infinity Founders
Axie Infinity was created in 2018 by Sky Mavis, a technology-focused game developer with a team primarily based in Vietnam. Co-founded by Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen, Nguyen serves as the current CEO, while Larsen is a co-founder and COO.
Unique Features of Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity offers endless variety among Axies due to their unique combination of body parts and battle moves. The game limits breeding to a total of seven times per Axie to help control the population. Axie Infinity follows a play-to-earn (P2E) concept, allowing gamers to earn crypto and NFTs through their gaming activities.
Axie Infinity Gameplay
The gameplay focuses on fighting and breeding Axies. Players can participate in battles, breed Axies, and sell them on the marketplace. Axie Infinity encourages community engagement, with members contributing to governance and generating content.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Token
Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) is the native ecosystem token. Players can buy, trade, and earn tokens by playing the game, with the best players receiving AXS rewards. AXS also serves as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on gameplay changes and influence the platform's evolution.
Axie Infinity Network Security
The AXS token is an ERC-20 token launched on the Ethereum blockchain and secured by Ethereum's proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism. Axie Infinity plans to migrate its NFT tokens from the Loom Network to a custom-built sidechain on Ethereum known as Ronin, which will support instant transaction confirmations, reduced gas fees, and help the platform scale.
Axie Infinity Stats
What is the market cap of Axie Infinity?
The current market cap of Axie Infinity is $466.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Axie Infinity?
Currently, 9.15M of AXS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $26.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.55%.
What is the current price of Axie Infinity?
The price of 1 Axie Infinity currently costs $2.89.
How many Axie Infinity are there?
The current circulating supply of Axie Infinity is 161.51M. This is the total amount of AXS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Axie Infinity?
Axie Infinity (AXS) currently ranks 175 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 466.33M
0.55 %
#175
$ 26.46M
160,000,000
