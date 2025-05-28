Axie Infinity (AXS) Overview

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game inspired by popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Players collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with various attributes and strengths. The Axie Infinity ecosystem has its own governance token, Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which allows holders to participate in key governance votes.

Axie Infinity Founders

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 by Sky Mavis, a technology-focused game developer with a team primarily based in Vietnam. Co-founded by Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen, Nguyen serves as the current CEO, while Larsen is a co-founder and COO.

Unique Features of Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity offers endless variety among Axies due to their unique combination of body parts and battle moves. The game limits breeding to a total of seven times per Axie to help control the population. Axie Infinity follows a play-to-earn (P2E) concept, allowing gamers to earn crypto and NFTs through their gaming activities.

Axie Infinity Gameplay

The gameplay focuses on fighting and breeding Axies. Players can participate in battles, breed Axies, and sell them on the marketplace. Axie Infinity encourages community engagement, with members contributing to governance and generating content.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Token

Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) is the native ecosystem token. Players can buy, trade, and earn tokens by playing the game, with the best players receiving AXS rewards. AXS also serves as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on gameplay changes and influence the platform's evolution.

Axie Infinity Network Security

The AXS token is an ERC-20 token launched on the Ethereum blockchain and secured by Ethereum's proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism. Axie Infinity plans to migrate its NFT tokens from the Loom Network to a custom-built sidechain on Ethereum known as Ronin, which will support instant transaction confirmations, reduced gas fees, and help the platform scale.